3 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Health Minister Denies Remark On Breastfeeding Workers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Ummy Mwalimu, the minister for health, community development, gender, elderly and children
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The minister for Health, Community Development, gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu has distanced herself from remarks that breastfeeding mothers can report at work past 9am.

The minister says her speech during the World Breastfeeding Week was misquoted.

Some media outlets published reports that Ms Mwalimu allowed the breastfeeding mother to also leave their offices at 1:30pm for six months after their maternity leave.

A statement issued on Thursday by the head of communications unit in the health ministry, Mr Nsachris Mwamwaja said the minister never made such remarks, calling on the media to stick to ethics.

The health minister instead said the government has already put in place various measures in supporting and promoting optimal and exclusive breastfeeding practices for children, according to the statement.

However, the statement indicated that the ministry under Employment and Labour Relations Act-2004, acknowledges that a new mother has the right to breastfeed her child for two hours a day for the first six months after completing the maternity period.

Furthermore, the minister reiterated that the decision over what time should the breastfeeding mothers leave their offices would depend on agreement between the employer and her employee.

In addition, the ministry vowed to continue sensitising national prominent leaders including politicians, religious leaders, associations' leaders to complement government's efforts to support breastfeeding practices for children at all levels so as to mitigate micro nutrient deficiency disorders particularly those caused by vitamin A, Iodine and Iron deficiencies including food fortification, according to the statement.

This year's world breastfeeding week commemoration, themed "Sustaining Breastfeeding Together" which started on August 1 will end on August 7.

Tanzania

This is What Former Miss Tanzania Plans to do as a Remedy for her Infertility

Diamond Platinumz ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu has revealed that she will remove her uterus if she fails to get pregnant by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.