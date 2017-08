An outlawed opposition party in Rwanda is using the lead-up to Friday’s presidential election to highlight what it says is the brutal oppression of political freedom.

Leaders of the FDU-Inkingi party says members have been tortured and killed.

The government denies the killings took place.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties say they have enjoyed more freedom this election compare with seven years ago.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from the capital, Kigali.