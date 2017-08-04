Uganda/South Africa: Former Cranes Coach Micho Rejoins Orlando Pirates

Former Ugandan coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been unveiled as new Orlando Pirates coach, replacing Kjell Jonevret.

Micho who quit the Cranes job due to the alleged failure by his former employer to pay his salary, will reportedly earn $50,000 per month. He was reportedly earning $10,000 in Uganda.

On Wednesday reports of Micho's plan to rejoin Pirates gained momentum following the resignation of Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret.

The Swede took over in February from caretaker boss Augusto Palacios after Muhsin Ertugral quit the team in November.

Jonevret was unable to improve the Soweto giants' fortunes as they finished 11th in the past season and failing to finish inside the top eight for the first time since 1996.

Micho who boasts of a strong relationship with Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza will be in his second stint at the club, 11 years after he first took the reins in 2006 before being fired after just 23 games.

He coached Pirates between June 2006 and January 2007 where he took the club to the 2006 CAF Champions League semi-finals but resigned after a less than desirable league showing.