Diamond Platinumz ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu has revealed that she will remove her uterus if she fails to get pregnant by age 32.

Wema, who miscarried twins she conceived with former Big Brother Africa contestant Idris Sultan, made the revelation during an interview with Global Publishers.

The former Miss Tanzania says she does not intend to have children after 32 years and so if she will not get pregnant by then she will embark on the permanent procedure.

During the interview, Wema also revealed that she was no longer dating Idris but has a lover whose identity she declined to reveal.

The model and actress once dated actor Steven Kanumba and aborted their child, an act that she says could explain her fertility struggles.

LATEST MOVIE

Wema was Diamond’s girlfriend for many years before the Bongo maestro started dating his current baby mama Zari Hassan.

Diamond has in his latest Fire hit mentioned Wema’s body shape in his lyrics and the two are said to be cordial.

Asked if she had sought help on her fertility issues, Wema said, “ Ndiyo na tena safari hii nisipobahatika kupata mtoto hadi ninafikisha umri wa miaka 32 (kwa sasa ana 29), nitafunga kizazi .”

During the interview the actress explained that she has lately been inactive on the social scene because she no longer enjoys clubbing.

Wema has lately been more involved in film production and revealed that she is working on her latest movie production Heaven Sent hence the hiatus from social media.

She is also part of an ongoing court case, on being in possession of bhang, whose hearing scheduled for last Tuesday was adjoined pending investigations by officials.