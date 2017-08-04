Uganda: Suspected Killer of Kampala Banker Arrested

Detectives have arrested a man who has been hiding after allegedly killing his girlfriend.

On Sunday, Andrew Okoth, a former employee of Umeme Kiwatule branch allegedly killed Fahima Natooro, a former Tropical Bank employee. Police found Natooro's body in Okoth's house on Wednesday.

Okoth was on Friday found hiding in a friend's house in Kiwatule, Nakawa Division.

"I and my informers have arrested a suspected a person who killed his girlfriend in Namugongo. We have been following him since 8:00am up to now 12:10am [on Thursday] when we ended operation successfully, Mr Michael Kasingire, the Kira Road Police station head, said.