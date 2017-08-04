Uganda: Otafiire Admits to Giving Away Jinja Land

Kampala — Justice minister Kahinda Otafiire yesterday admitted to issuing directives that led to the subsequent demolition of a government property in Jinja Town.

Mr Otafiire told the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led Commission of inquiry into land matters that during his tenure as Trade minister, he directed for issuance of a no objection letter that resulted in fraudulent acquisition of a government property by a local company, Birus Property Services Ltd in 2011.

"I recall one gentleman who was engaged in producing Movit Products coming to me complaining about being allocated a property and he was not getting a clear answer. As a ministry, we had agreed that since the programme for setting up buildings had stopped, we decided not to reject people who wanted to develop them," he said.

Appearing before the commission at the National Archive and Records Centre in Kampala, Gen Otafiire said Mr Simpson Birungi, the proprietor of Movit products, and also managing director of Birus Property Services Ltd, wanted a lease and had applied to the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) seeking a letter of no objection.

"The man came to me saying he was frustrated and because there was corruption then in the ministry, I thought that was the frustration.

"But the processes were the responsibility of the controlling authorities; Finance ministry and ULC, but my position was to give no objection to people who wanted to develop these premises," he said.

"We (Trade ministry) were not managing the tenants. If they had an objection to my letter, they would have gone to the controlling authority or to whoever they were paying rent," he added.

Last week, Mr Emmanuel Olauna Olum, a former undersecretary in the Ministry of Trade, testified that Gen Otafiire ordered him to write a letter of no objection that permitted Birus Property Services Ltd to acquire the government property.

Mr Olauna said Otafiire's directive was contained in a comment on the application form by Birus Property Services Ltd in which he ordered the allocation of the property to the developer because the secretary of Uganda Chamber of Commerce had no mandate over it.