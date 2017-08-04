3 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Sudanese Congress Party Will Continue Vigils Till Detainees Are Released'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The opposition Sudanese Congress Party has confirmed that vigils demanding the release of the party's detainees will continue until they are freed.

The families of the detainees organised a protest in front of the buildings of the security apparatus on Airport Street in Khartoum with the broad participation of party members in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Sudanese Congress Party opposition leader Noureldin Salaheldin told Radio Dabanga that the vigil on Tuesday was a protest against the continued detention of Ibrahim El Sheikh, the party's former president and Political Secretary Abubakar Yousif El Ameen.

He explained that they been in detention for two weeks without being allowed visitors, and that the circumstances of their detention are not known.

He said the party would continue its advocacy activities through phone calls and vigils until the detainees will be released.

Ibrahim El Sheikh and Abubakar Yousif were held two weeks ago at Jabal Awlia checkpoint during their return from Sheikh El Yagout village after a visit to the area where the students of Bakht El Rida University were being held.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.