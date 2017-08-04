Sudan: 'Sudanese Congress Party Will Continue Vigils Till Detainees Are Released'

Khartoum — The opposition Sudanese Congress Party has confirmed that vigils demanding the release of the party's detainees will continue until they are freed.

The families of the detainees organised a protest in front of the buildings of the security apparatus on Airport Street in Khartoum with the broad participation of party members in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Sudanese Congress Party opposition leader Noureldin Salaheldin told Radio Dabanga that the vigil on Tuesday was a protest against the continued detention of Ibrahim El Sheikh, the party's former president and Political Secretary Abubakar Yousif El Ameen.

He explained that they been in detention for two weeks without being allowed visitors, and that the circumstances of their detention are not known.

He said the party would continue its advocacy activities through phone calls and vigils until the detainees will be released.

Ibrahim El Sheikh and Abubakar Yousif were held two weeks ago at Jabal Awlia checkpoint during their return from Sheikh El Yagout village after a visit to the area where the students of Bakht El Rida University were being held.