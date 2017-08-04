Eritrea: Assessment Meeting On Sports Participation

Assab — An assessment meeting on the participation of the students in the Southern Red Sea region at the national sports week held in Asmara from 8 to 14 July was conducted in the port city of Assab.

According to the report presented, 148 students and 10 coaches from all the schools in the region participated in 10 sports categories.

The head of the Ministry of Education branch in the region, Mr. Idris Ali called for conducting regular schools sports competitions with a view to reinforce the competitiveness of students.

Mr. Humed Ali, D.G. of Social Services in the region, on his part expressed readiness to support the students become competitive at the national cultural and sports competitions.

Material and financial awards by the Ministry of Education and Commission of Culture and Sports branches were handed over to the participants at the national sports week.