Eritrea: Kerkebet - Farmers Collected Ample Harvest

Kerkebet- — The farmers relocated from different regions of the country to the Kerkebet agricultural project have collected ample harvest, according to Tadese Fsehaye, Managing Director of the project.

Mr. Tadese said that the rehabilitated farmers have been provided with technical assistance and have managed to harvest from 15 to 26 quintals from ½ hectare of farm land.

Mr. Tadese further noted that encouraging produce has been harvested from a pilot project initiated to cultivate sugar cane in 8 hectares, maze in 50 hectares, onion in 50 hectares, 3,000 mango trees in 30 hectares and peanut in 32 hectares and thus preparations are underway to cultivate more.

Situated in the northern part of Gash-Barka region and administered under the National Crops and Livestock Corporation, Kerkebet Agricultural Project uses up-to-date and advanced irrigation system.