Eritrea: Assisting War Disabled Veterans - Responsibility of All Citizens

Asmara — The representatives of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) branches in the Diaspora expressed that assisting the war disabled veterans is the responsibility of all citizens. The comment was made at an experience sharing meeting organized by the association on 01 August at Ala-Gadien.

The representatives also indicated that the national union is judiciously utilizing the resources collected from active members and through other income generation programs.

Mr. Aron Paulos from Gothenburg branch of the association, Sweden, indicated that they are exerting effort to encourage the young generation to follow their footsteps in assisting the war disabled veterans. He also called on Eritrean families residing abroad to assume the responsibility of assisting families of martyrs.

The representative of the association in Auckland, the US, Mr. Yemane Tekle on his part explained that they are running a project worth 105 thousand Dollars for assisting families of martyrs and that they have accomplished 50% of their mission.

Mr. Tekle Teku. From the Stockholm branch of the association, Sweden, also said that there is strong willing to meet the demands of the war disabled veterans and that media coverage has significant contribution for the success of their activities.