3 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Ghinda'e - Committee for Maternal and Child Safety

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa, 03 August- A committee whose mandate is to increase awareness of mothers in the prenatal and antenatal issues has been established in Ghinda'e sub-zone.

Dr. Dawit Estifanos, head of Health Ministry in the Northern Red Sea region, explained that ensuring maternal and child health depends on the increased awareness of mothers and thus the Ministry is rigorously working to raise the awareness of mothers in particular and that of the society in general.

Nurse Mussa Nurhussien, head of Reproductive Health in the sub-zone, on his part said that the newly established committee is expected to make a difference in encouraging pregnant women attend prenatal and postnatal check up which is highly vital for safe delivery.

Finally, Mr. Omar Yehya, administrator of the sub-zone called on the members of the committee to demonstrate commitment and live up to the expectations in the efforts being made towards maternal and child safety.

Eritrea

Assisting War Disabled Veterans - Responsibility of All Citizens

The representatives of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) branches in the Diaspora… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.