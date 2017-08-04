Eritrea: Ghinda'e - Committee for Maternal and Child Safety

Massawa, 03 August- A committee whose mandate is to increase awareness of mothers in the prenatal and antenatal issues has been established in Ghinda'e sub-zone.

Dr. Dawit Estifanos, head of Health Ministry in the Northern Red Sea region, explained that ensuring maternal and child health depends on the increased awareness of mothers and thus the Ministry is rigorously working to raise the awareness of mothers in particular and that of the society in general.

Nurse Mussa Nurhussien, head of Reproductive Health in the sub-zone, on his part said that the newly established committee is expected to make a difference in encouraging pregnant women attend prenatal and postnatal check up which is highly vital for safe delivery.

Finally, Mr. Omar Yehya, administrator of the sub-zone called on the members of the committee to demonstrate commitment and live up to the expectations in the efforts being made towards maternal and child safety.