Eritrea: Citizens in Diaspora Conduct Diplomatic Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Scandinavian countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia held different diplomatic activities.

At the festival the Eritrean nationals residing in the Scandinavian countries conducted in Stockholm, Sweden, from 27 to 30 July they expressed resolve to diligently work for preserving their identity and societal values.

They also expressed that festivals are among the important forums for exchanging ideas, demonstrating unity as well as bequeathing the good societal values to the young generation.

The festival that was held for the 19th times was highlighted by a seminar by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, professional briefings, photo exhibition, children's programs as well as artistic performances.

Alongside the festival, Minister Osman held talks with different heads of national association in the Scandinavian countries on strengthening organizational capacity and on other issues of relevance.

In the same vein, in accordance with the pledge they made to support 30 families of martyrs, Eritrean youth residing in Israel donated 21,600 Dollars.

At the occasion, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Solomon Kinfe commending the initiative taken by the nationals indicated that 40 more youth are also taking similar initiatives.

Likewise, the executive committee of the Eritrean community in Jeddah and its environs held meeting on 27 July with the community members with a view to strengthening organizational capacity.