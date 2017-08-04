Cameroon: Boxing, On the Upward Trend

The Olympic and Commonwealth Games have brought fame and glory to the country

Landing a blow on an adversary may be considered as violence. But sometimes it has no intention of violence at all. It is rather sport. This sport is known as boxing. Boxing is a combat sport in which two people wearing protective gloves throw punches at each other for a predetermined set of time in a boxing ring. Amateur boxing is both an Olympic and Commonwealth Games sport and is a common fixture in most international games. It also has its own World Championships. Boxing is supervised by a referee over a series of one- to three-minute intervals called rounds. The result is decided when an opponent is deemed incapable to continue by a referee, is disqualified for breaking a rule, resigns by throwing in a towel, or is pronounced the winner or loser based on the judges' scorecards at the end of the contest. Boxing is one of the oldest sports disciplines in the country. Cameroon made its Olympic debut at the 1964 Games in Tokyo with boxing. Joseph Bessala won the country's first medal, a silver, in welterweight boxing, at the 1968 Games in Mexico City. In 1984 in Los Angeles, Ndongo Ebanga won bronze for Cameroon in boxing. At the 19th AFBC African Confederation Boxing Championships in the in Brazzaville, Congo, Cameroon won a first continental title in the Women's competition. Out of the 25 countries that participated Cameroon emerged as champions winning nine medals- six gold, two silver and one bronze. That was the first victory for Cameroon in the African competition. Five boxers, Christelle Aurore Ndiang (75kg), Yannicke Azangue Aubiege (69kg), Wilfried Dieudonné Séyi (75kg), Arsene Fokou Fosso (+91kg) and Ulrich Yomo (+81kg) will represent Cameroon at the World Championships in Hambourg Germany next month. The competition will qualify athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. As far as the sport is concerned Cameroonian boxers continue to lift the flag of the country high in the international scene. They are Hassam Ndam, Netsing Takam, Seyi Tchinda and Ismael Mahamad, among others.

Bertrand Magloire Mendouga: «Le travail a repris»

Président de la Fédération camerounaise de boxe

Comment le Cameroun est-il devenu champion d'Afrique avec un record de médailles battu devant des ténors de la discipline en Afrique ?

Le Cameroun vient de remporter haut la main le championnat d'Afrique de boxe qui s'est tenu à Brazzaville du 15 au 26 juin dernier en remportant 6 médailles d'or, 2 en argent et une en bronze. Ce résultat est le fruit d'un travail commencé depuis pas mal de temps avec certains athlètes. Mais également d'un changement total du discours fédéral à l'endroit des athlètes qui, aujourd'hui est le suivant : «Je suis fatigué d'accompagner les boxeurs en compétition et voir les autres gagner les plus belles récompenses... »

Que faites-vous pour permettre un meilleur développement de la boxe au Cameroun ?

La belle prestation de nos sportifs a permis à notre pays de qualifier cinq boxeurs pour les prochains championnats du monde. De retour au pays, le travail a repris avec un stage externe. La prise de conscience des boxeurs nous facilite un peu la tâche, car ils ont enfin compris qu'ils devaient être à la hauteur des attentes du public camerounais. Il ne faut pas diluer ce formidable résultat par une mauvaise prestation à Hambourg en septembre prochain.

La boxe camerounaise manque d'infrastructures, d'athlètes, de suivi... A quand le changement ?

Le manque d'infrastructures de pointe dans notre pays n'est pas l'apanage de la boxe.. Mais il faut reconnaître que dans notre sport, le manque d'infrastructures est assez remarqué. Toutefois, certains efforts du gouvernement sont visibles. Nous avons reçu du ministère des Sports et de l'Education physique un don de matériel dernièrement. Nous essayons de ne pas nous focaliser sur ces manques. Nous y trouvons une source de motivation profonde. Vivement la mise à disposition du nouveau gymnase de Mfandena, afin de sortir enfin du camp de l'unité. Sans oublier les autres structures qui seraient propices à l'éclosion de notre sport à travers tout le pays.