Sudan: El Hilu's SPLM-N Faction Declares Six-Month Unilateral Cease Fire

Nuba Mountains — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) faction led by Lt. Gen Abdelaziz El Hilu has declared a six-month unilateral cessation of hostilities.

A statement yesterday signed by SPLM-N Chairman and Commander in Chief El Hilu declares "a unilateral six-month cessation of hostilities starting from 31 July 2017 up to 31 Jan 2018".

El Hilu's decision is "based on the mandate and powers vested in me vide the Nuba Mountains / South Kordofan Regional Liberation Council's resolution No. (4) -2017, supported by the decisions of the representatives of the Blue Nile Region."

The SPLM-N leadership rift began in late March after the then Deputy Chairman Abdelaziz El Hilu submitted his resignation.He accused Secretary-General Yasir Arman, the movement's chief negotiator, of disregarding the issue of self-determination for the Nuba Mountains in the peace talks. In early July, the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council temporarily tasked El Hilu with the leadership of the movement after relieving Arman and Chairman Malik Agar and Arman from their posts. The Blue Nile Liberation Council partially agreed to this decision.