Sudan: Assembly Speaker Meets Qatari Ambassador

Khartoum — The Speaker of National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, met, Thursday, at his office, the Qatari Ambassador to Sudan, Rashed Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Naemi.

The meeting has discussed the Sudanese-Qatari bilateral relations and means for promoting them further.

At the outset of the meeting, the Qatari diplomat briefed Prof. Omer on the situations, in Qatar following the recent crisis and the measures and stances taken by his country on political and economic levels.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker has renewed Sudan neutrality towards the crisis and its support to the efforts being exerted to solve the issue within the Arab nation.

Prof. Omer has also expressed Sudan Keenness to the necessity for maintaining good Arab Arab-relations, especially, the Gulf States.