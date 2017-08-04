Sudan: Hassabo Meets Al-Sanousi

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman and the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Sheikh, Ibrahim Al-Sanousi reviewed, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, Sudan past experiments in solving the tribal conflicts and collection of arms to benefit from it in the ongoing campaign in Darfur states.

Al-Sanousi said in press statements that the meeting has discussed the importance of coordination with the tribal leaders in the concerned states to realize the reconciliation in the country.

The Assistant of the president has indicated that the people of Sudan will not support the armed movements, at the time that, the country witnesses the national dialogue and the formation of the national accord government.

He said the current international situation does not support the movements which are fighting for nothing, adding that these movements will be treated as terrorist movements.