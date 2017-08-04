3 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Affirms Its Unlimited Support for Kuwaiti Initiative to Solve the Current Crisis

Khartoum — Sudan has renewed its unlimited support to the Kuwaiti Initiative and all other initiatives aimed at solving the current problem through principle of dialogue.

This came when the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud met, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the Qatari Ambassador to Sudan, Rashed Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Naemi.

Engineer, Mahmud said the pending issues are solved on dialogue which based on confidence and cooperation,expressing hope that the Gulf Cooperation Council will return to its olden days as an example for cooperation.

The meeting has also reviewed the bilateral relations and means for developing them further.

