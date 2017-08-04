Sudanese-Turkish Talks On Investment in Minerals Sector

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals, Professor Hashim Ali Salim has discussed with the representative of Tturkey government , Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party, Yasin Aktay, accompanied by a high level delegation from the Turkish businessmen, the opportunities for investment in the minerals sector and the gold mining.

The minister of minerals who welcomed the visiting delegation has lauded the relations between the Sudan and Turkey, asserting that doors for cooperation between the two countries will remain open to maximum limits in all fields.

He pointed out to his ministry's concern to open more investment opportunities in the minerals sector, especially investments related to copper, chromium, iron mining, and the agro-fertilizers industry.

On his part the representative of the Turkish government, said in press statements, following the meeting, that the Sudan is rich with its natural resources, referring that the sanctions imposed on the country has affected its exploitation.

He noted that the volume of investment and trade has only reached 550 million dollars, which is not at the level of the relation between the two countries, stressing his country's work for lifting these sanctions.