3 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan and Russia Declare Categorical Rejection of the Unilateral Coercive Sanctions Imposed On Them

Khartoum - — The sixth round of the Political Consultative Committee meeting between the Sudan and the Russian Federation held, Thursday in Moscow.

Sudan delegation to the meeting was headed by Ambassador ,Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Baknadov and the Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa chaired the the Russian side.

The discussions on the political consultation included many issues and topics of mutual interest locally, regionally and internationally, where the two sides exchanged views and explained their positions towards the current developments in both South Sudan and Libya and their repercussions on Sudan.

The two sides affirmed support to stability and resolving disputes through dialogue.

The two countries agreed that the negotiated solutions to resolve the crises in Syria and Yemen and the current crisis in the Gulf represent the most important step to restore stability in the region.

The Minister of State has made clear that he was directed by the leadership of the State to work for strengthening relations with Russia in the coming period.

Chairman of the Russian delegation has affirmed that they look forward to President Al-Basher's visit to Moscow, Scheduled for next September.

The two sides declared their categorical rejection of the unilateral coercive sanctions imposed on the two countries.

The Minister of State gave a detailed explanation of the developments in the country, especially the following implementation of the

recommendations of the dialogue conference and the formation of the national reconciliation government.

The two sides agreed to hold the Political Consultative Committee meetings twice a year.

