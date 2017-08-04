3 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Turkey Expresses Desire to Invest in Roads, Railways and Aviation Fields

Khartoum — The Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Makawi Mohamed Awad, Thursday received in his office the Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan and Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party and the accompanying high-level delegation.

The meeting has discussed horizons of cooperation between the two countries in the transport, roads and bridges fields.

The Turkish delegation has expressed the desire of his country to invest in the roads, railways and aviation fields in Sudan.

The Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and Turkey, referring to the strategic location of Sudan in Africa.

The meeting has touched on the electronic collection, the railways strategic plan and the importance of investment in the transport field.

Meanwhile, the minister received the Executive Director of the Saudi Red Sea Gate who expressed the desire of his country to cooperate with Sudan in the sea ports field, development of the western port and transfer of the technology and expertise to Sudanese ports.

The minister has expressed the readiness of his ministry with investors and provide them with facilities.

