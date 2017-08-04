Sudan: Ministers of Eastern Nile Basin Hold Meeting in Marawi

Marawi — The Ministers of water resource in the states of the Eastern Nile Basin, including Sudan, Ethiopia and the state of South Sudan, during their 30 th meeting held Thursday in Marawi, in the Northern State have emphasized the importance of cooperation and joint coordination to benefit from the resources of the eastern Nile via the initiatives and the joint projects.

During his address to the concluding sitting of the technical and ministerial meetings of the basin states, the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Engineer Mouta'az Musa noted that Marawi city was selected for the meeting to acknowledge the ways for the dam protection which include 3 thousands apparatus, the training methods, water management, and to inspect the development projects and the resettlement experiment that have acquired admiration of the basin member states.

He asserted the achievement of development without damages, referring to the continuous studies on the renaissance dam indicating it would not affect the development in the basin states.

concerning the absence of Egypt from the meeting, he said that the decisions of meeting of the basin countries is binding as long as the quorum is complete, and that the agenda of the meeting's outcome can only be changed by agreement of all parties, adding that cooperation continues as the only way to the project's success.

He added that the meeting will study e maximization of benefits and reduce the damages of the projects on the Nile, noting to the understanding prevailed among the basin countries over all issues and the exchange of information and experiences.

He revealed the support of the European Union for financing projects of the basin countries with 20 million Euro a matter which refutes allegations of the EU rejection to finance these projects.

The Minister of Water of the state of South Sudan, Sofia Gai, has stressed her country's keenness to cooperate and coordinate with Sudan and the basin countries.

Ethiopia's Irrigation Minister, Sicilia Bekele, said Ethiopia's dam project would not adversely affect the basin countries, pointing to its benefit for peoples of Ethiopia and the region. He praised Sudan's hosting of the meetings for several times, and its experience in dams construction.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the meetings of the Eastern Nile Basin Countries have recommended the Sudan hosting of the next session of the technical and ministerial meetings of the Eastern Nile Basin States.