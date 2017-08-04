Total deposits increased by 6,71% to US$6,99 billion in the half year to June from US$6,55 billion in March.

Figures released by the central bank this week show performance of the banking sector was solid in the half-year to June 30 2017.

Banks total assets were US$9,65 billion.

The aggregate core capital increased by 1,81% from US$1,22 billion as at 31 March 2017 to US$1,24 billion as at June 30 2017, on the back of improved earnings performance.

The central banks said all banks were adequately capitalised.

"The capital adequacy and tier 1 ratios of 26,89% and 24,02% as at 30 June 2017, respectively, were above the required minima," the bank said in a statement.

"All banking institutions were adequately capitalised and complied with minimum capital requirements."