3 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: AU Affirms Clear and Supportive Position On Total Lift of Sanctions On Sudan

Khartoum — The head of the African Union Communication Office in Khartoum, Ambassador Mahmoud Kan said that it's time for the United States to announce the total and final lifting of its sanctions against Sudan, affirming that these sanctions have directly affected the Sudanese people for 20 years.

This came in press statements he made, Thursday, following his meeting with, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, the Assistant of the President of the Republic, the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party for the Party's Affairs, at the party's general headquarters, in the presence of the Representative of IGAD to Sudan, Lessan Johannes.

He pointed out that the meeting discussed issues related to achieving peace in Sudan, and reviewed the US sanctions on Sudan, saying: "the sanctions imposed for 20 years on the Sudanese people", adding: "we, the AU, the IGAD and the UN have expressed desire to support efforts to fully lift the sanctions, because the Sudanese people suffer from it", he asserted the AU clear and supportive stance for the total and final lift of these sanctions.

