Egypt Minister for Foreign Affair - Political Consultation Reactivated Many a Dossier

Khartoum — The Egypt Foreign Minister Dr. Samih Shukri on Thursday reaffirmed that the meeting of the political consultation committee between Egypt and the Sudan has helped in reactivating a number of suspended dossier and that through this committee the two sides are working earnestly to implement many of the directives issued by the higher leadership in Cairo and in Khartoum.

In a press conference he held following the first round of discussions the minister said the committee is primarily working to reactivate the strategic integration projects and sees to it that the work of the crossing point and the consular subcommittee was progressing well, given the importance the two sides attach to these areas.

He underlined the need to cement the cooperation between the two sides in this domain.

He said the meetings have so far focused on regional challenges and that the position of the two countries are unified.

He said developments in the Arab arena require political solution to halt the destruction that faces the Arab people.

He said relations between the two countries are progressing well and in the interests of the two peoples.

He said the Arab region is encountering a ferocious aggression from terrorist organization and that it was imperative to meet such a situation by full security coordination between the two sides.

He said the question of the renaissance dam is vital to each of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, referring the relations that link the three countries.