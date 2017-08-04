Sudan: The Court Ruling Targets the Sudan and Goes Contrary to Justice - NUP

Khartoum — The Sudan Council for National Unity Parties has descried the verdict by an American court against the Sudan, with regards to blowing up of two US embassies in Dar E-Salam and Nairobi, as targeting the Sudan and was not based on evidence goes contrary to justice.

The secretary of the council, Abood Jabir, pointed out in a statement to the Sudan News Agency that he was convinced this ruling would be reconsidered, commenting the argument put by the Defense lawyer.

He said it was high time that the USA stops targeting the Sudan and overcome all that hinder the smooth relations between the two sides, in preparation for a mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said it was also high time the US revokes the sanction against the Sudan.