3 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: The Court Ruling Targets the Sudan and Goes Contrary to Justice - NUP

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudan Council for National Unity Parties has descried the verdict by an American court against the Sudan, with regards to blowing up of two US embassies in Dar E-Salam and Nairobi, as targeting the Sudan and was not based on evidence goes contrary to justice.

The secretary of the council, Abood Jabir, pointed out in a statement to the Sudan News Agency that he was convinced this ruling would be reconsidered, commenting the argument put by the Defense lawyer.

He said it was high time that the USA stops targeting the Sudan and overcome all that hinder the smooth relations between the two sides, in preparation for a mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said it was also high time the US revokes the sanction against the Sudan.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.