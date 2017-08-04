31 July 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Government Identifies Zimasset Champions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeoffrey Ncube

Ministry of Rural Development Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage has identified what they called 'ZimAsset champions' tasked with helping in the monitoring and evaluation of rural development programs.

In a telephone interview with 263Chat, Ranson Madzamba, the Ministry's Public Relation Officer said ZimAsset projects are going unnoticed hence the decision to identify champions who will be tasked to explain misconceptions of the blueprint while exploring yields of the policy to rural folks.

'We toured all provinces of the country selecting what we call ZimAsset champions made up of Provincial Administrators, District Administrators, rural local authorities Chief Executive Officers, traditional leaders, Councilors and the village ward leadership," said Madzamba.

He added that the identified champions will help in monitoring and evaluating rural development programs.

"ZimAsset is sometimes going unnoticed and the champions will help in explaining the misconceptions of the blueprint document and exploring the yields of the policy of the rural folks," said Madzamba.

According to Madzamba, their recent tour of all provinces was to educate people on best communication methods how citizens can be part and parcel of ZimAsset by empowering themselves.

"We were engaging them on how best to communicate the successes and failures of ZimAsset and how to engage to be part and parcel of this economic blueprint.

Zimbabwe

Over 2 000 Retrenched

Nearly 1 300 workers have been retrenched from various sectors of the economy in the second quarter of 2017 with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.