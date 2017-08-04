Kenya: KCB Half-Year Net Profit Drops to U.S.$102 Million

Regional lender KCB Group's net profit for the first half of the year fell marginally by 0.2 per cent on account of staff costs and conflict in South Sudan.

The bank's profit after-tax dropped to Ksh10.26 billion ($102.6 million) in the first six months to June 2017 compared to Ksh10.28 billion ($102.8 million) for a similar period last year.

A review of its unaudited financial statements for the period shows that staff layoff, interest rates control and conflict in Juba that forced it to closed some of its branches in the war-torn country, were some of the issues that ate into its income.

In February, KCB issued about 500 employees with offers for early retirement. As a result, the bank's staff costs rose by 12 per cent to Ksh9.08 billion ($90.8 million) from Ksh1 billion ($10 million) a year earlier.

Its interest income from loans and advances fell by seven per cent to Ksh23.94 billion ($239.4 million) from Ksh25.71 billion ($257.1 million).

The Group's total interest income sank by four per cent to Ksh30.36 billion ($303.6 million), while operating expenses grew by eight per cent to Ksh16.9 billion ($169 million).

The stock on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), however, remained steady at Ksh39.50 ($0.39) per share at the close of the trading session on Wednesday.

The Group's chief executive Joshua Oigara said the lender is banking on its digital channels to boost earnings.

"The business fundamentals remain strong and we are optimistic of a stronger performance in the remaining part of the year," said Mr Oigara.

The bank has proposed an interim dividend of Ksh 1 ($0.01) per share to be paid in the next 90 days.