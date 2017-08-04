2 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Office Ready to Help Extradite Joyce Banda to Malawi From U.S.

By Owen Khamula

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) say it is ready to process the extradition of embattled former president Joyce Banda from the US to answer cashgate related offences.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Justice Apoche Itimu said the DPP office would process the extradition papers if approached by police.

"We are aware that she is out of the country. The office of the DPP processes extradition documents and we ready to process should there be need," said Itimu.

The police on Monday issued a warrant of arrest for Banda for abuse of office and money laundering charges and has since asked Interpol to arrest her.

But Banda's spokesperson Andekuche Chamthunya said the warrant of arrest is yet to reach her office.

"Her lawyers have been to the police to look for the warrant of arrest but they can't find it," said Chamthunya.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party spokesperson Francis Kasails said the decision to arrest Banda was not political, saying the ruling party was not involved.

He also defended President Peter Mutharika's statement on the weekend in which he said Banda was lying to some heads of state that the Malawi president was blocking her return to Malawi.

Kasaila said Mutharika said this based on information he had.

