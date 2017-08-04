3 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Issue of the Dumpsite Must Be Taken Seriously

The KMC members are elected to serve the municipality which includes waste management. The Bakoteh Dumpsite poses serious health and environmental risks to the immediate residents of Bakoteh and Manjai which should be the concern of the KMC. The KMC has accepted to dialogue with the communities but it needs to do more to convince the public that it is taking this seriously. It has to come up with short term and long term solutions that can convince the residents.

It has been several weeks since the reopening of the dumpsite but the measures which were outlined by the Minister of the Environment have not been applied.

Meanwhile the health of the residents continued to be at a risk. The issue of the dumpsite has to be taken seriously.

