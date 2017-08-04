Gambia Winger Saihou Gassama Seeking Deal in Portugal

Saihou Gassama is ardent on landing a contract in Portugal as he trials with Académica, Foroyaa Sport can reveal. The attacking midfielder is hoping to make an impression in a bid to be offered a deal by second tier side Académica.

Saihou arrived at the club's training ground this week from Spain where his stay with third tier outfit Real Mancha ended with both parties partying ways. The former Real Zaragoza youth product had to seek new pastures elsewhere having been denied a contract extension.

Renewed but revised contracts are given to performing club stars and the Gambian's mere 15 appearances -four from the start -worked against his hopes for a renewal.

And having spent the last six years shuttling between clubs in the third division, Gassama opted to swap sunny Spain for Portugal with Acamedica where he's confident of inking the dotted lines.

The Portuguese Segunda Liga team finished fifth the previous season and are on a recruitment drive to bolster their squad in a bid to compete for promotion.