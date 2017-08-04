3 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Winger Saihou Gassama Seeking Deal in Portugal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Saihou Gassama is ardent on landing a contract in Portugal as he trials with Académica, Foroyaa Sport can reveal. The attacking midfielder is hoping to make an impression in a bid to be offered a deal by second tier side Académica.

Saihou arrived at the club's training ground this week from Spain where his stay with third tier outfit Real Mancha ended with both parties partying ways. The former Real Zaragoza youth product had to seek new pastures elsewhere having been denied a contract extension.

Renewed but revised contracts are given to performing club stars and the Gambian's mere 15 appearances -four from the start -worked against his hopes for a renewal.

And having spent the last six years shuttling between clubs in the third division, Gassama opted to swap sunny Spain for Portugal with Acamedica where he's confident of inking the dotted lines.

The Portuguese Segunda Liga team finished fifth the previous season and are on a recruitment drive to bolster their squad in a bid to compete for promotion.

Gambia

'Government Should Not Politicize Development' Busumbala MP

Hon. Saikouba Jarju, the National Assembly member for Busumbala Constituency, has called on government not to politicize… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.