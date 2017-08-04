Gambia: Halifa Visits Agency for Waste Management in Oslo

The member for Serekunda constituency Halifa Sallah on Wednesday, 2nd August visited the Agency for Waste Management center in the Norwegian city, Oslo as part of his European tour. He will be meeting Gambians and well-wishers in the diaspora through seminars.

Speaking after concluding the visit to the waste recycling plant, Sallah said "I was compelled by a sense of mission to visit the waste management site in Oslo. The experience reminded me of what I left behind. Bakoteh dumpsite and the indiscriminate dumping of waste after the set setal of Saturday occupied my mind throughout the tour of the facility.

"I hope the lesson gathered would be utilized and shared with the Council and the Ministry of the Environment so that, the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and the Ministry of Environment would begin to take steps necessary to address the problem of waste disposal," Sallah said.

Landing Nyassi, Norwegian based Gambian said Gambia has a huge waste or rubbish disposal problem which has resulted to serious environmental hazards affecting residents close to the main dumpsite at Bakoteh, He hopes Sallah's trip will help the authorities in addressing the problem.

Meanwhile, he said the parliamentarian will preside over a seminar on the 3rd of August with the diaspora youth in Oslo on 'how to enhance dialogue and communication between youths and parents.' He said Sallah would have a meeting with the Norwegian red party in the morning at Oslo City Council.

On Friday, August 4th Mr. Sallah will be visiting the Norwegian Parliament to meet with the leader of foreign affairs and defense committee. On Friday he will grace another seminar that is going to be qualitative dialogue with the Gambian diaspora community in Oslo on the theme "National Reconciliation, Justice and Democratization in the New Gambia.'

Mr. Sallah will continue from Norway to Sweden, Denmark and Germany before his return to The Gambia in late August.