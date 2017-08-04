Gambia: Manneh 'Signs' for German Second Tier Club

Youngster Ousman Manneh is heading out of Bremen to seek more playing minutes in the German second tier.

The forward, contracted to Bundesliga's Werder Bremen, is said to have signed a 12-month loan deal with Erzgebirge Aue.

Both clubs are yet to make public agreement of Manneh going out on loan but an announcement was expected yesterday night or at least today confirming the signing.

A consensus being reached will effectively put to rest rife speculations linking the Gambian to clubs in Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands.

Dubbed, Mamino, the 20-year-old continuing his progress in Germany will allow parent club Bremen to keep tabs on his development without the qualm of having to dispatch scouts to another country to monitor how he fares.

Ousman, a refugee-turned footballer, will have months more left on his contract at the end of this season and Bremen are pushing beyond the limits to have him extend his contract.