3 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Manneh 'Signs' for German Second Tier Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Youngster Ousman Manneh is heading out of Bremen to seek more playing minutes in the German second tier.

The forward, contracted to Bundesliga's Werder Bremen, is said to have signed a 12-month loan deal with Erzgebirge Aue.

Both clubs are yet to make public agreement of Manneh going out on loan but an announcement was expected yesterday night or at least today confirming the signing.

A consensus being reached will effectively put to rest rife speculations linking the Gambian to clubs in Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands.

Dubbed, Mamino, the 20-year-old continuing his progress in Germany will allow parent club Bremen to keep tabs on his development without the qualm of having to dispatch scouts to another country to monitor how he fares.

Ousman, a refugee-turned footballer, will have months more left on his contract at the end of this season and Bremen are pushing beyond the limits to have him extend his contract.

Gambia

'Government Should Not Politicize Development' Busumbala MP

Hon. Saikouba Jarju, the National Assembly member for Busumbala Constituency, has called on government not to politicize… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.