3 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Omar Ceesay to Coach Gambia in WAFU Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

GFF News -Omar Sise has been appointed, on promotion, as Gambia's National Under 23/CHAN Team Head Coach with immediate effect. Ceesay's appointment came a week after the Junior Scorpions woeful exit in the African Nations Championship ( CHAN ) Qualifier to Mali after the side's 4-0 lost and thus ending their hopes to appear at the 2018 edition in Kenya.

Omar's first assignment is the WAFU Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ghana in September. The young and one of Gambia's enterprising tacticians would be assisted by Abdoulie Bojang.

The Gambia Football Federation says Omar will retain his job as Under 20 coach.

Meanwhile Ceesay has called on the Junior Scorpions for training ahead of the WAFU tournament in Ghana. The team kicks off training at the National Technical Training Center in Yundum before eventually moving to the Independence Stadium in Bakau later in the week.

Omar Ceesay was in charge of the Gambia U-20 team that was narrowly edged out by Guinea Conakry in the 2016 Qualifiers for the Zambia U-20 tournament. Omar guided an ebullient side of teenagers that cruised over Sierra Leone, Morocco both home and away legs but halted their climbs to Guinea Conakry on a 2-1 aggregate when the Conakry Guineans beat the visitors 2-1 in Conakry after a goal less draw in Banjul. That feat has earned the Young man to be inducted into Gambia's record of one of the country's most successful Coaches at national side.

Gambia

'Government Should Not Politicize Development' Busumbala MP

Hon. Saikouba Jarju, the National Assembly member for Busumbala Constituency, has called on government not to politicize… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.