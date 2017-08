Boxers from five African countries are to touch down in Gambia to partake in a boxing bout. The tournament, being staged by The AABBOC and Alpha Male Sports Entertainment, begins 5th August.

The event will see boxers from Liberia, Mali Guinea Conakry and neighbouring Senegal with Gambia as hosts, vying for stakes in a bid to turn professional with standard timing.

The occasion comes ahead of the All African Games billed for November.