3 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'Government Should Not Politicize Development' Busumbala MP

By Muhammed S. Bah

Hon. Saikouba Jarju, the National Assembly member for Busumbala Constituency, has called on government not to politicize development by helping only supporters and marginalizing opponents.

Hon. Jarju made this remark during his intervention at the continuation of the adjournment debate on Wednesday, 31 July 2017.

"Government should bring development, especially social amenities to the door step of every Gambian, irrespective of political differences," he asserted. Hon. Saikouba Jarju said government should avoid politicizing development, like it was done by past regimes.

The Busumbala NAM said this is the reason why many areas in the countryside, did not develop for the past years. "The former government will only concentrate on people who supported them and forget their opponents," Hon Jarju lamented.

The MP for Busumbala said there is need for government to revisit the salary and pension scheme. "Come to think of it, people work for their whole lives indebted and when they retire, they start begging in the streets," he remarked.

The Honourable member for Busumbala said there is need to upgrade these schemes.

He pointed out the reduction of fuel prices which has not impacted on basic commodities and transportation fares. He remarked: "The fuel price has no impact on our economy after being reduced. Not on fares or basic food commodities." He further called on government to look into these issues.

Hon. Jarju also underscored the importance of broadcasting divergent and dissenting views on State Media, GRTS and call on the relevant authorities to consider Manjago news among other languages that are not used on the state broadcaster.

