Three senior members of Malawi oldest party Malawi Congress Party (MCP) say they have intelligence reports proving that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)is using Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to fund evangelist Chris Daza's Democratic People's Party (Depeco) to weaken their party.

Speaking exclusively to Nyasa Times, on condition of anonymity, the three allege they have been undercover discussions between DPP and Prophet Bushiri aimed at possible collaborations to weaken MCP.

However, Nyasa Times is yet to corroborate their reports with independent sources to ascertain their authenticity.

The three, actually, maintain, though, that DPP has convinced Prophet Bushiri to work with them so that they ease their stance on blocking some of his investments and noble gestures in the country.

"The intelligence we have is that Prophet Bushiri accepted quickly on working together not necessarily because he loves DPP, but because he wants to punish MCP for always attacking him on social media.

"You recall, some months ago, Prophet Bushiri warned our leader, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, to apologise for what his son, Nick, did by attacking Bushiri's church materials.

"In that letter, Bushiri threatened to destabilize our party if Chakwera doesn't apologise. We are seeing DPP and Bushiri sponsoring of Depeco as part of the destabilization plan.

"We suspect this because DPP and Bushiri knows that Daza--being from Central Region and also once a frustrated senior member of MCP National Executive Committee (NEC)--can do better to weaken MCP base," said the source.

He added that DPP has managed to convince Bushiri by promising him prime land for his churches construction, unlimited access to financial institutions, state security and government business tenders.

Nyasa Times asked DPP spokesperson, Francis Kasaila, about this--something he rubbished as MCP's continued fear mongering tactics.

Government spokesman Nicholous Dausi accused MCP of "political paranoia."

Daza also denied any political association with DPP and Prophet Bushiri describing the reports as MCP's fairytales.

"We already made a statement regarding our wish to ask Prophet Bushiri, who is my spiritual father, to join our party something he has, publicly, rejected. Besides that, I have no dealing with DPP. My focus is building our party and get into government come 2019," he said.

Spokesperson for Bushiri, Ephraim Nyondo laughed off the matter, saying the South African based Prophet, despite being a man of God managing one of the world's largest and fast growing ministries, is an astute billionaire investor.

"Those are the two things that preoccupy his mind. Nothing else. He has no time for participating and getting involved in party politics," he said.