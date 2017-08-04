Photo: Ronnie Macdonald/Wikimedia Commons

Sol Campbell of Arsenal, left, and Ricardo Fuller of Stoke City.

Dar es Salaam — Famous Arsenal FC legend Sol Campbell is expected in the country tomorrow for a special tour at the invitation of SportPesa Tanzania.

Campbell will be the second English legend to visit Tanzania after Everton FC's Leon Osman, who visited the country during the English Premier League side's tour month.

Osman took part in many sporting activities, including visiting various tourist attractions. SportPesa Tanzania director of administration, Tarimba Abbas said Campbell will meet football stakeholders as well as Arsenal fans in the country before visiting Muungano FC and train with Magnet at the Gymkhana ground.

Tarimba said the player tour was the outcome of SportPesa's partnership with Arsenal.

During his stay in the country, Campbell will lead Arsenal fans to watch live Charity Shield encounter between Arsenal and Chelsea FC.

"Campbell is one of the famous player in the world. His arrival in the country will, therefore, inspire many youngsters to venture into the sport," he said.

Tarimba voiced optimism that up-and-coming players will also learn something from the Gunners legend.

Tarimba said the SportPesa- Arsenal agreement will benefit the country on technical matters. "Arsenal will also bring their technical staff to train our football coaches. Recently, they (Arsenal tacticians) were in Kenya, where they conducted special courses."