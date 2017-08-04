Lesotho: SA Idols Coming to Lesotho

IDOLS SA 2016 winner, Noma Khumalo, and her runner up, Thami Shobede and musical competition presenter, Proverb are billed to perform at Maseru Mall's parking lot on 12 August, 2017.

The show is sponsored by DSTV Lesotho and Basotho will get to be entertained by the two Idols free of charge with Proverb as the MC of the show.

This is the first time Idols have toured Lesotho and DSTV compact subscribers will also stand a chance to win tickets to watch the ongoing Idols SA 2017 contest live in South Africa.

DSTV Lesotho Marketing Manager, Refiloe Mohlotsane, said the audience will get to sing for their stars to stand a chance of winning awesome spot prizes.

"Any person who believes they have what it takes can come through and showcase their talent with Noma and Thami as the judges," Mohlotsane told the Weekender this week.

"Since we do not have the idols auditions in Lesotho, the idea is to give people that experience by being judged by people who have participated in it as well as interact with them and take pictures.

"There are no restrictions as the idea is to have fun and those who will be deemed the best by the judges will win cool prizes such as television sets, DSTV Explorers and shopping vouchers among others. Only people who register from 10am and 10.30am on the day will have the opportunity to participate in the music competition.

"Thami and Noma will eventually perform because everybody will surely be expecting to see and hear them live.

"People from other districts who may not be able to attend may feel left out but we promise that we will bring other events very soon and we are already planning a 10 District Tour this summer," she said.

Mohlotsane added that the event was one of their strategies of entertaining their customers while promoting their products.

"For a very long time Lesotho did not have DSTV offices but we are here now and the public can access rapid services either by coming to our offices at Maseru Mall or contacting us via Facebook and WhatsApp or direct calls. And we help everyone very quickly.

"Our aim is to also pamper our clients by bringing them live entertainment through some of the shows they love and watch via their DSTV subscriptions. We started by taking people to the Durban July event last month, with the Idols event being the second."

She said they would be focusing on getting the public to upgrade to the DSTV Compact package to enable them to watch Idols every Saturday on DSTV Channel 161.

"Since it is not everybody who can sing, we will also be giving away prizes to people who upgrade to DSTV Compact, including tickets to go and watch the Idols Season 13 live. We will be taking our winners to watch the top 10 Idols finalists compete sometime in October but the competition will be launched on August 12.

"Those who are already DSTV Compact subscribers are only expected to keep their subscriptions consistent and send us messages either on Facebook or via WhatsApp if they are interested in the draw so that we do not give tickets to people who will not use them," she said.