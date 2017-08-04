Lesotho: SA Gospel DJ Dates Lesotho

SOUTH African Gospel, Hip Hop and RnB disc spinner, DJ Eazy returns to Lesotho for four shows from 18 to 20 August, 2017.

The Cape Town-born musician will have his first show at Victory Hall in Moshoeshoe II on 18 August at 7pm before travelling to House of Hope in Leribe the next day for a 1:30pm show which will be followed by another performance on the same day at the National University of Lesotho's Netherlands Hall in Roma at 7pm.

He will stage his final show at Ground Shakers Church in Roma on Sunday, 20 August at 3pm.

With more than 23 years of local and international experience, DJ Eazy has built and maintained a strong reputation as one of South Africa's foremost DJs.

His excellent work ethic and professionalism have earned lucrative opportunities such as brand ambassador for Adidas SA in 2010.

He has worked on community and campus radio. In 2003, he co-founded Hip Hop Education South Africa, an organisation that providing life skills programmes and workshops for youth in schools and communities.

He has collaborated with South African and international artistes, Brasse Vannie Kaap, Verbs, Spin The Flava, CJay , Lavoisier, Sho Baraka, KB (Reach Records), Jahaziel, Suzy Rock as well as Bizzle.

He has played at countless clubs across South Africa and in Swaziland, Malawi, Uganda, Lesotho, Botswana, Amsterdam and Germany.

This will be his third visit to Lesotho, having debuted at the Pure Passion Events' Worship Explosion show in 2012. He returned in 2014.

Two local acts, Leisa and Trer will be accompany DJ Eazy during his tour. Each show will also feature local acts from the area in which it will be staged.

One of the organisers, Peter Mahase, this week told the Weekender that they brought back the disc spin master to Lesotho because of the "remarkable impression he left at previous shows".

"This time we are working with Victory Church, House of Hope, Ground Shakers and Campus Crusaders as the aim is to decentralise his visit to different parts of the country in order to kill the culture of only hosting great shows in Maseru. We had planned to have the fifth one in Mafeteng but we failed to get a group from the southern region we could work with.

"Although his visit is facilitated by Pure Passion Events, the groups we are working with will take ownership of the shows at their venues and DJ Eazy will get to perform with different artistes for each show," Mahase said.

He said DJ Eazy would also hold a seminar with the youth about the entertainment industry, hence the shows will be free.

"Besides playing, DJ Eazy will also share his experience in the entertainment industry with the youth to enlighten them about the truths and myths of the industry.

"We have decided to make the shows free of charge so that everybody can be able to attend and learn from this legend," he said.