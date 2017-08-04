Rwanda/Uganda: We Have to Raise Our Level Before Uganda Game - Hey

Amavubi head coach Antoine Hey has admitted that his players need to raise their level of performance before taking on Uganda in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) third qualification round.

The first leg is scheduled for August 12 at St. Mary's Kitende Stadium in Kampala, while the second leg will be a week later at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

The team started residential training on Monday, carrying out morning sessions at Kigali Stadium while having physical training at Golden Tulip hotel Nyamata where they are staying.

Hey gave players a day off to allow them go to vote in today's presidential elections before returning for duty on Saturday to continue preparations.

The team will depart for Uganda on Wednesday, three days before the crucial qualifier in which Rwanda will need to get at least an away goal going ahead of the second leg.

"We are working to get ourselves at the level we want to be. We will keep working hard on field to make sure the players are ready, this is a very young team and we're in a learning process. In training everyone looks good and wants to impress," Hey said on Wednesday.

Amavubi face Uganda Cranes that just lost their head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević, who resigned recently over a salary dispute with his bosses. The former Rwanda coach, Micho, is reported to be close to becoming the manager of South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Uganda will be under the guidance of Moses Basena, who has been Micho's assistant, but Hey believes the changes will not affect the way both teams approach the game.

"He is a good coach and they will miss him but he leaves behind a good side, and I think, with a new coach in charge, it will be even tougher for us. Nonetheless, we are looking forward to both matches with high optimism," the German tactician said.

He further noted that, "It's going to be tough against Uganda, who are our biggest rivals, and they will try to win the first leg in-front of their fans but we know what we want to do to reach to the finals."

Rwanda eliminated Tanzania, while Uganda, knocked out South Sudan.

The third round winners will qualify to represent the Eastern and Central African Zone at next year's finals tournament, alongside hosts Kenya.

Aug.7

Rwanda Vs Sudan

CHAN qualifier

Aug. 12: First leg

Uganda Vs Rwanda

Aug. 19: Second leg

Rwanda Vs Uganda