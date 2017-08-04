Nigeria: I've Not Mandated Anyone to Collect Money for Me - Magu

Abuja — More trouble has continued to dog the path of Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, as pranksters are now on the prowl using his name to extort unsuspecting Nigerians in high places.

The public outcry came as it emerged, last night, that the fraudsters behind the scam had already used Magu's name to fleece three ministers in the current administration of undisclosed huge sum of money.

Magu, who cried out in a statement by the spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, drew the attention of Nigerians and others to the group, which has been extorting money from heads of ministries, departments and agencies, claiming they were acting at the behest of Magu.

Apart from directly approaching their targets to pay them cash on behalf of Magu, the fraudsters have also cloned Magu's non-existent facebook account and used same to defraud their targets.

According to the statement, "these reports are indeed worrisome as they detract from the well-established mode of operation by the commission. As a highly disciplined and professional organisation, demanding and receiving bribes are serious offences against discipline in the EFCC. The punishment for such acts includes dismissal and prosecution. Staff of the commission are reasonably well paid and have no need to seek rent from suspects.

"Mr. Magu has not mandated any person to collect gratification under any guise on his behalf. Those doing so are simply employing the fear factor to defraud persons who apparently are too jittery about prospects of investigation by the commission.

"The EFCC, as an agency, does not condone gratification either to facilitate or 'kill' an ongoing investigation."