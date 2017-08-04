Nigeria: PDP Ex-Ministers Back Zoning As Makarfi Says Era of Special Privileges Over

Abuja — Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has warned members of the party not to expect any form of special privileges as the party prepares for its non-elective convention fixed for August 12, 2017.

Makarfi, while receiving a delegation of the PDP Rescue Group led by its chairman, Ambassador Wilberforce Juta, which was on a courtesy visit, said: "We are open to reconciling with everybody. We are open to accepting new entrants into the party but no special privileges for anybody coming into the party."

PDP ex-ministers back zoning

This came as Forum of ex-PDP Ministers, yesterday, backed the zoning of key offices of the party in its effort to stage a comeback in the 2019 general election.

The former ministers, who spoke at the end of their meeting in Abuja, also pledged to support the National Caretaker Committee, NCC, of the party in its reconciliatory effort ahead of the 2019 polls.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Kabiru Turaki, SAN, said: "Our position is that we support the zoning of the office of the President to the whole North, just as we support the zoning of the office of the national chairman to the whole South. It is left for leaders of the zones to agree to zero in on any geopolitical zone within those zones."

The former ministers also resolved to support the NCC financially in its quest to conduct a non-elective convention slated for August 12 as well as an elective national convention thereafter.

Meanwhile, Makarfi, who spoke during the PDP Rescue Group visit to him, also urged party members to work for victory, noting that the ruling by Supreme Court should galvanise everyone into action.

Ambassador Juta in his remarks, said the group came to felicitate with Makarfi and other members of the NCC for their resilience while litigations over the leadership of the party lasted.

Obaze picks form

Meanwhile, as the countdown to the August 19 primaries for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State begins, another aspirant, Oseloka Obaze, yesterday, became the second contender to pick the expression of interest form at the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the party.

In a chat with newsmen, Obaze promised to strengthen local government administration in order to bring governance closer to the people.

He also pledged to reposition education and healthcare delivering if given the nod to fly the party's flag.