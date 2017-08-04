Nigeria: 80 Percent Lagos Waste-Water Can Meet Residents' Needs - Expert

An expert has revealed that over 80 percent of waste-water daily discharged in Lagos State if well recycled and treated could be utilized to meet the fresh water requirement of the population in the state.

Meantime, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has tasked private sector in waste-water to support and invest in the existing infrastructural deficit of over 90 percent in waste-water management in the state.

Ambode had said at a forum that Lagos requires about 720million gallons of fresh water per day, but currently has capacity to produce only 210 million leaving a deficit of about 500 million gallons.

The duo spoke yesterday, at a one day waste-water summit, held in G.R.A, Ikeja, with the theme: "Waste-water Management in Lagos; Charting a new vision," organized to provide platform for stakeholders in the sector to examine frameworks, identify limiting factors, proffer sustainable solutions and chart a new vision for the sector.

Ambode, represented by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Environment, Mr. Abiodun Bamigboye, noted that over the years, the concept of recycling as a strategy for resource conservation has continued to gain momentum especially in developed economies.

He stressed that with the development and application of appropriate technology, it is now possible to create wealth out of waste.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the resource persons at the summit, Engr, Olalekan Sodeinde, who is also the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABCA, said with proper waste-water management there will be increase in the availability of fresh water for residents.