Nigeria: Military Committed to Eliminating Boko Haram - Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, appealed to Nigerians to remain confident in the ability of the Armed Forces to tackle the country's security challenges, insisting that the Nigerian Military was committed to eliminating terrorism from the North-East.

The appeal by the Military High Command is coming on the heels of the report by the United States State Department, which described earlier claims by the Nigerian Army that Boko Haram has been defeated as false.

In its reaction to the US verdict, the Defence Headquarters, in a statement by Major General John Enenche, Director of Defence Information, said: "It has been observed by the Defence Headquarters that Nigerians are being misinformed on the 'Country Reports on Terrorism 2016' released by the United States of America, USA's Department of State.

"Nigerians and the general public should not believe the misinformants whose intentions are to pitch the Nigerian Military negatively against the USA.

"At this point, it is necessary to let Nigerians and the general public know that the USA and other international partners have been supporting the Armed Forces Of Nigeria in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin region.

"The simple and objective interpretation is as follows: the report was for 2016 and not January to July 2017. Hence, attributing the assertion to be current is rather wicked and should be disregarded.

"Also, to clear an area in this context is a military task, while to hold is the task of para-military and other security agencies."