Nigeria: Quit Notice - Igbo Groups Blast Kalu for Hobnobbing With Arewa Youths

Two Igbo groups, the Igbo Peoples Congress, IPC, and the Igbo Aborigines have lambasted former Abia state Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu over what they called his self induced romance and talk with the Arewa youths coalition which recently asked the Igbo to quit the North by October 1.

This came as former national chairman of Ohanaeze youth wing, Mazi Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji blasted the Arewa youths, saying the quit notice to the Igbo was a plot to cause mayhem in Nigeria in order to prevent Osinbajo from becoming a substantive president due to Buhari's ill-health.

The groups alleged that its an insult for the northern youths who should be showing remorse for their provocative acts to now be going from one past and present governor in the North and the East pretending to be on top of the matter.

"It is obvious that their antics are predicated on fame and fortune which the ordinary people in the North and the few elders they claim to support do not know. It is an economic game they begun to make money as events are now showing. Orji Kalu should tell Nigerians how much the misled youths extorted from him and who sent him to negotiate for Ndigbo.

"Yerima Shettima, the arrowhead of the infamy is a Lagos boy that has been struggling to survive the harsh economy in Nigeria and he saw this obnoxious act as the easiest way to make it in life, not considering the consequences.

"But he failed to note that there are lots of cannon fodders in Arewa land that can easily be deceived and misdirected to cause social mayhem at their own risk."

... Want Northern govs to caution Shettima

The groups, therefore, called on Nothern governors and leaders to call Yerima Shettima to order in the interest of the nation.

They warned Yerima and his cohorts to go and hunt for Abubakar Shekau and the murderous Boko Haram elements, who they claimed have devastated the North and Nigeria over the years instead of castigating Nnamdi Kanu who has never hurt a fly and is doing what he should do lawfully and legitimately.

They also challenged the Arewa youths to tackle the killer herdsmen that have made life unbearable in Nigeria and destroyed many communities in the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria.

Ex-OYC chairman blasts Arewa youths

According to former OYC leader, "IPOB was at the forefront of the sit-at-home but the entire Igbo race willingly complied and set that day aside to mourn their dead.

"All those that have been killed in the North in various fratricidal attacks, from 1945 to even Mrs Bridget Agbahime who was murdered in cold blood last year in Kano, the pogroms of 1966 and Biafran war itself were respected on that day. Ndigbo have great respect for the dead members of their community.

"Rather than being jealous of IPOB for being at the forefront of the Igbo sit-at-home, I challenge Yerima and company to organize theirs, to prove their popularity.

"As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said during his first interview on Channels TV that you cannot condemn the Biafran agitators when the root cause of their agitation has not been addressed. An Igbo adage says that you cannot beat a child and ask him not to cry. That is against the laws of natural justice. How can any sane human being ask the Biafran agitators to shut up without addressing their grievances? How can you guarantee their security in Nigeria when there is not a single Igbo in the 14 man National Security Council.

"Since 1960 till date, Ndigbo have never had it as bad as this, not even under Abacha. Yet, this is supposed to be a democracy! If the Arewa youths gave Ndigbo quit notice because they are agitating for Biafra, they should also give the Yoruba, especially now that a Yoruba group has declared Oduduwa Republic. Or is Yerima afraid of confronting the Yoruba, knowing that they know him too well since he is a Lagosian by birth, has lived there all his life and still has family members there?"

The former OYC leader further alleged that the real target of their so-called quit notice are the Yoruba, not even Ndigbo.

"In their desperation to stop the Acting President-Prof Yemi Osinbajo from becoming the substantive President due to President Buhari's continued ill health, their intention was to use the Igbo quit notice to cause enough mayhem so as to bring back the military," he said.

The youth leader also praised Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President and Senator Godswill Akpabio, chairman, Southern Senators Forum and Hon. Leo Ogor, the Minority Leader, House of Representatives for mobilizing Southern legislators, as well as some Middle Belt legislators to vote for devolution of powers during last week's National Assembly Constitutional Amendment voting exercise.

"The outcome was successful since it justifies the agitation of concerned Nigerians across the country for restructuring. In fact, the issue at the front burner of national discourse today can be summarized as R, R, B, which means Restructuring, Referendum, Break-Up."

This has brought to the fore, the position of some patriotic Nigerians that the issue of determining Nigeria's future political structure is beyond the National Assembly. The people of Nigeria necessarily have to sit and resolve the knotty issue of the country's political structure."