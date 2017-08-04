Nigeria: Anyone Calling for Boycott of Anambra Poll Is Anti-Igbo - BIM

The Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, has described anyone calling for the boycott of the November 18, Anambra State governorship poll, as anti-Igbo.

This came as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President -General, Chief Nnia Nwodo urged the Igbo to take the ongoing voters registration exercise very serious, deploring the current attitude of some Igbo to the exercise.

He also called on INEC and the authorities to ensure that nothing hampers or poses an impediment to the exercise as is being reported in some places.

No to boycott of Anambra polls--BIM

BIM stated that any attempt to disrupt the Anambra governorship election would retard development in the state, stressing that BIM has embarked on sensitisation campaign across the 21 council areas of Anambra State to urge the electorate not to be deceived by the antics of those who don't mean well for Biafra.

Addressing a press conference in Aba, BIM Leader, Abia South zone, Okporie Nkama, said his members, who are registered voters in Anambra State, have been directed to come out en masse and vote a candidate of their choice, to ensure continuation of democratic governance in the state.

He disclosed that BIM had concluded plans to celebrate the 8th anniversary of the existence of MASSOB on September 13, in Anambra State and would engage in more sensitive campaigns to the electorate.

"BIM is not in support of any individual or group calling for the boycott of Anambra governorship poll on November 18. When you boycott the election, you are selling your right and giving a chance to those who don't want of Biafra to take over.

"Anambra election cannot affect the actualization of Biafra. Anyone calling for boycott is anti-Igbo. We have embarked on sensitisation visits to the 21 local government areas of Anambra State to urge people not to allow themselves to be deceived.

"There will be anarchy in Anambra if the election does not hold. As an organisation that practises non violence, BIM warns Ndi Anambra to ensure that they turn out en masse to support their choice candidates during the election."

Igbo should take voters registration serious --Ohanaeze

According to a statement signed by Chuks Ibegbu, a high powered committee to monitor the voter registration exercise has been set up.

Further more, Ohanaeze leadership reiterated that Nigeria can never move forward unless it is restructured and built on equity, justice and fairness.

Ohanaeze also alerted that the Igbo festival of arts and culture has been held in Stauton, Virginia, USA and hundreds of Igbo from all over the world witnessed the event, which showcased speeches, traditional dances, exhibitions and other side attractions.

Chief Nnia Nwodo was the guest speaker at the event. Before the end of the event, he had a town hall meeting with the attendees and organisers of the event," the statement read.

It will be remembered that Ndigbo constitute one of the founding fathers of the USA as the English, Irish, Germans among others.

The President of the Igbo World Assembly , a first class Igbo Patriot Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze provided a fatherly piloting of the event which the Council of Igbos in the USA CISA brought into fruition.