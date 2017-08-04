Kenya: Go Home After Voting, Nasa Leaders Now Tell Supporters

The National Supper Alliance (Nasa) on Thursday announced a change of tact in their earlier plans to "guard votes".

The Nasa leaders are now telling their supporters to go home after voting instead of hanging around polling centres.

Nasa presidential running mate Kalonzo Musyoka told opposition supporters to turn out in large numbers, vote and exit the polling stations.

"Just come out and vote, go for tea and return to the polling stations during the counting in the evening to guard your votes," Mr Musyoka said.

The new strategy is a variation from the earlier call on supporters to remain in polling stations until results are announced, something the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had said would be illegal.

AGENTS ONLY

The IEBC had said only accredited agents should remain at polling centres to check validity of voting. Any other person, after voting, is supposed to be at least 400 meters away from the polling station.

Police had also called on voters to leave stations as soon as they cast their votes.

Mr Musyoka argues the changed strategy is meant to ensure their supporters are safe, after "receiving intelligence" that authorities could harm those found hanging around polling centres.

But he said the change of tune does not affect their adopt-a-polling-station call, where agents guard votes until results are announced.

ABOUT-TURN

Mr Musyoka's announcement was an about-turn following Nasa'a previous calls on their supporters to cast their votes and stay put at the polling stations.

At a rally at Prophet Owuor Grounds in Kisumu on Thursday, Mr Musyoka, who was accompanied by Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga and principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula, said the new move is aimed at blocking any attempts by security agencies to "interfere with the voting process" in their strongholds.

GO FOR TEA

"Today, we are announcing a change of strategy to defeat Jubilee. We are telling the youth to vote [then] go for tea. But our adopt-a-polling-station team [will] remain vigilant," declared Mr Musyoka.

He claimed they had information that Jubilee is planning to use the military to throw teargas to scare away voters in their strongholds in the guise of securing the stations.

"We must be strategic. As they count, we count, as they add, we add, as they declare the results, we also declare," the Wiper leader said.

Mr Odinga said Kenyans are yearning and determined to get change.

"On August 8 they will get that change. It is worrying that under Jubilee, unemployment rate in Kenya stands at 40 per cent," said Mr Odinga.