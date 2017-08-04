4 August 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South African Athletes in Action At World Championships

South Africa has seven athletes doing duty on day one of the IAAF World Championships in London on Friday.

Evening session (all times SA):

8.30pm: Long jump qualifying - Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai, Zarck Visser

What they need to do: Jump 8.05 metres for automatic qualification, or be one of the top 12 performers from the two qualifying groups to progress to Saturday's final

9.20pm: 100m heats - Akani Simbine, Thando Roto

What they need to do: Finish in the first three in their respective heats to progress to Saturday's semi-final

9.45pm: Discus qualifying - Victor Hogan

What he needs to do: Throw 64.50m for automatic qualification, or be one of the top 12 performers from the two qualifying groups to progress to Saturday's final

10.20pm: 10,000m final - Stephen Mokoka

