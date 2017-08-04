4 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: UK-Based Televangelist Gilbert Deya Extradited to Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Controversial televangelist Gilbert Deya has been extradited from the United Kingdom to face charges of child trafficking and abduction in Kenya.

The extradition of the 'miracle babies' preacher was first ordered by then UK Home Secretary Jacqui Smith in 2007.

But Mr Deya has been defying efforts to deport him to face trial, arguing that his human rights would be under threat.

He also argued that he would face "cruel and inhuman conditions" if jailed in Kenya.

Following his claims, then-Home Secretary Theresa May, who is the current British Prime Minister, sent a judge, Lord David Ramsbotham, to Nairobi's Kamiti Maximum Security Prison to check on the conditions.

The judge ruled that Mr Deya's fears were unfounded.

Kenya

Elections From a Theoretical and Global Perspective

Kenyans, like other citizens elsewhere in Africa, demand and hope for "free and fair" elections. But the key issue is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.