Kenya: UK-Based Televangelist Gilbert Deya Extradited to Kenya

Controversial televangelist Gilbert Deya has been extradited from the United Kingdom to face charges of child trafficking and abduction in Kenya.

The extradition of the 'miracle babies' preacher was first ordered by then UK Home Secretary Jacqui Smith in 2007.

But Mr Deya has been defying efforts to deport him to face trial, arguing that his human rights would be under threat.

He also argued that he would face "cruel and inhuman conditions" if jailed in Kenya.

Following his claims, then-Home Secretary Theresa May, who is the current British Prime Minister, sent a judge, Lord David Ramsbotham, to Nairobi's Kamiti Maximum Security Prison to check on the conditions.

The judge ruled that Mr Deya's fears were unfounded.