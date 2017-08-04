Kenya: President Kenyatta Says He's Confident of a Wide Margin Win

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed confidence of winning in next Tuesday's presidential election by a three million vote margin.

Speaking in Kitui Thursday, the President urged Kenyans not to hang around polling stations after casting their ballots on August 8.

In an apparent censure to the adopt-a-polling-station call being propagated by opposition leaders, Mr Kenyatta said people should go back to their homes after voting and peacefully wait for results.

He said every Kenyan has a duty to ensure the country remains peaceful by acting responsibly on August 8 and not engaging in unlawful acts.

CAUTION TO YOUTH

The president told the youth to avoid being used to cause chaos on election day in the guise of protecting politicians' votes or guarding against rigging.

"Our duty as voters ends the moment we cast our votes. We should therefore go home peacefully and wait for the results there instead of milling around polling stations" the president said at Kitui Municipal Stadium.

He was in his last leg of campaign rallies in the Ukambani region.

Mr Kenyatta, who was accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, said he will beat his main challenger, National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga by more than three million votes.

"In 2013, we won fair and square, beating our competitors by almost 800,000 votes. Persistent claims that the elections were rigged will not stop us from beating them again by more than three million votes" he said.

DEVELOPMENT RECORD

He said claims of election rigging were part of wider political narrative by the opposition leaders to incite their supporters and set stage for rejecting results once beaten at the ballot.

The President urged Ukambani residents to make a statement of endorsement for his development record by rallying behind his bid for a second term in office for him to conclude ongoing projects in the region.

He said the Kamba vote is crucial for his victory adding that he is keen to ensure the community is part of the Jubilee government by inviting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join him.

"I have always maintained that my friend Kalonzo should abandon the opposition bandwagon and join me in working together to take the country to the next level," he told campaign rallies in Migwani and Kitui Town.

Mr Ruto explained to the residents that the present election contest is between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga and not between him and Mr Musyoka.

"Kalonzo Musyoka is not on the ballot, it is Uhuru and Mr Odinga so don't be hoodwinked to deny the president votes because your own son is not running," Mr Ruto said.

DELIVERED

The deputy president said the Jubilee administration has delivered on all the 2013 election campaign pledges to Ukambani region despite the community voting for the Cord leadership then.

"Last time, you voted for our friends in the opposition but we still served you without bias. This time round don't make the mistake of casting your lot with the same people" Mr Ruto said.

The Jubilee leaders were keen to deflate the anxiety created in the region on Wednesday when they were heckled in Makueni County, saying they will serve all regions fairly and without bias irrespective of their political affiliations.

Local leaders criticised the President for his comments that he will win the elections regardless of whether the region supports him or not, and for threatening to take unspecified action against chiefs who do not support his government.